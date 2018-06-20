Burberry introduces the D–RING BAG

For pre-fall 2018, Burberry presents the D-Ring Bag, an elegant crossbody style with hardware adopted from the brand’s heritage trench coats. The D-Ring was originally used in 1912, with the primary use of attaching equipment to one’s trench coat belt and adds a sense of utility to this modern bag, finished in silver and vintage brass. The box silhouette references Burberry’s archival bag shape “Bursac” – featuring a long flap closure and spacious gusseted shape.

The D-ring bag is offered in three sizes (mini, small and medium) with either a leather or chain shoulder strap. Also available in a rich assortment of colours including bright coral pink and red as well as black, stone and a touch of vintage Burberry check, each bag features a contrast bonded leather interior with hand painted edges.

The D-Ring Bag joins the family of iconic Burberry handbags released in 2018, including the Belt Bag and Bucket Bag, which all take inspiration from Burberry’s British heritage and signature trench coats. The Burberry D-Ring Bag is available in store and online from June 2018.