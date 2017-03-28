BURBERRY introduces ‘The Essentials’ collection with a NEW campaign starring Iris law

Burberry today introduces The Essentials: an effortless beauty collection designed around our core make-up philosophy – prime, contour and highlight – with a new campaign starring British model and Burberry Beauty Ambassador Iris Law. The Essentials comprises of signature products that create a glowing complexion, sculptured features with subtle, flattering highlights, and the perfect nude lip.

‘Burberry is known for its signature nudes and natural, glowing skin. The Essentials is an edit of must-have products that everyone can use to effortlessly enhance their features and achieve a flawless Burberry glow. It includes new Fresh Glow Highlighter and the new, innovative Lip Colour Contour Pen, as well as existing Burberry Fresh Glow favourites. The Essentials are ideal for creating subtle highlights and contours on the face and are super easy to use for everybody, at any age.’

Burberry Make-Up Artistic Consultant, Wendy Rowe

BURBERRY FRESH GLOW HIGHLIGHTER HK$525

Discover Fresh Glow Highlighter, a lightweight and illuminating powder set with an intricate lace-pattern design.

Capturing the essence of a Burberry glow, the buildable, luminous shades fuse flattering, subtle highlighting with runway-inspired, yet effortless strobing.

Complexions are illuminated and features defined by sweeping the pearly, translucent powder across areas of the face, where light would naturally hit.

Available in four shades.

BURBERRY LIP COLOUR CONTOUR – NEW HK$260

Introducing Lip Colour Contour, a nude pen to prime, contour and shape, for naturally fuller-looking lips.

Inspired by backstage make-up techniques, Lip Colour Contour adds a soft shadow to the lipline, instantly creating the illusion of fuller, more plumped lips.

Designed with a dome-shaped tip for easy application, the pen also acts as a lip primer to smooth and soften before applying colour, or it can be worn alone for a natural-looking nude lip.

The creamy, weightless formula delivers up to six hours of moisture for a comfortable, long-lasting wear.

Available in four skin-matched shades, from fair to dark.

BURBERRY FRESH GLOW HIGHLIGHTING LUMINOUS PEN HK$310

An effortless, glow-to-go pen to boost radiance with precision highlights when and where you need them.

The luminous formula wields a Burberry glow that is synonymous with the runway and backstage.

Fresh Glow Highlighting Luminous Pen is one of our runway icons always used backstage by Wendy Rowe, Burberry Make-Up Artistic Consultant, to capture the radiance of a model’s complexion.

The domed pen glides across the skin with precision, expertly strobing and illuminating the complexion.

Wear on bare skin or over foundation.

The perfectly universal shade suits every skin tone and perfectly complements our Face Contour.

BURBERRY FRESH GLOW LUMINOUS FLUID BASE HK$400

Discover the runway icon Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base, always used backstage by Wendy Rowe, Burberry Make-Up Artistic Consultant.

The whisper-light fluid can be applied to nude skin or under foundation to illuminate the complexion, resulting in the Burberry glow.

The 55 per cent water-infused primer glides across the skin with incredible ease and hydrates instantly.

Its blend of mirror-flat intense reflection pearls helps to blur minor imperfections for a shimmer-free, youthful luminosity.

Available in two shades to suit all skin tones.

BURBERRY FACE CONTOUR HK$310

Discover the art of ‘effortless contouring’ with Burberry. The unique, runway-inspired Face Contour creates soft shadows to enhance, define and sculpt the face for a professional result every day.

The creamy, lightweight texture blends seamlessly to a subtle natural shadow.

Sweep the precision dome tip along the cheekbones and jawline, and down the nose to sculpt, shade and define, or apply to the eye socket for a bigger eye effect.

Face Contour is one of our runway icons always used backstage by Wendy Rowe, Burberry Make-Up Artistic Consultant.

It complements both the Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Base and Fresh Glow Highlighting Luminous Pen perfectly for extra definition.

Available in two shades to suit all skin tones: one for light to medium complexions and a darker one for medium to dark complexions.

Launch date: April, 2017

Store Location:

Burberry Beauty Box

Times Square, Basement Level 2, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay 2110 9463

Burberry Beauty Counter

Beauty Avenue, L1, Langham Place, Mong Kok 3903 8805