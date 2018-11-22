BURBERRY AUTUMN/WINTER 2019 PRE-COLLECTION

Pre-Collection, for men and women, continues to explore the themes set out in Riccardo’s debut runway collection for the house and his introduction of a new set of house codes including the Thomas Burberry Monogram. It’s a collection of contrasts and contradictions, which unpacks the wardrobe of the lady and the girl, the gentleman and the boy,as well as an evolving eveningwear offering through a contemporary British lens. Riccardo continues to reference Burberry’s past through archive prints and exploresiconic outerwear styles while at the same time heralding the future of the house. Outerwear comes in new proportions and fabrications for both men and women. Details include leather and shearling patchwork, ring-snap fastenings, micro metal rings and studs. There is a focus on trench coats, downs and quilts.

AUTUMN/WINTER 2019 PRE-COLLECTION“

I wanted this collection to be a continuation of the story I began to tell in September with my debut Burberry collection.I’m focusing on establishing our codes through archive prints, house colours, and iconic outerwear, while cementing the new themes I set out last season including the Thomas Burberry Monogram, eveningwear and tailoring.”

Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer

The full Pre-Collection will be available from May 2019.