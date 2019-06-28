Brunello Cucinelli 2020 Spring Summer Men’s Collection

Brunello Cuincelli 2020 Spring Summer Men’s Collection represents a modern standard for dressing well, in which style and comfort are perfectly balanced.

In an era in which the pace of modern life is changing and new needs are emerging, an innovative interpretation of everyday wear has been shaped: it’s a model that serves as both an authentic benchmark and a symbol of freedom, distinction and comfort. Tailoring leaves behind stiff formality and contemporary look embodies good taste.

A careful blend of fabrics, shapes, and details, with combinations enhanced by light materials that are able to create a style which fits the needs of daily life. The softer fit offers a sensation of comfort to sweaters, outerwear, and especially trousers. The suit broadens its horizons to include informal and sporty elements, thus interpreting everyday style with a casual feel.