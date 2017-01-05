Bright colors, pink, yellow, powder blue eyes for Byblos Summer 2017

Terry Barber explains the makeup looks he created together with his MAC Team for the Byblos Summer 2017 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. Block sporty shape on the eye, but more transparent using MAC Chromaline colors and strong gloss on top.

Like a piece of graffiti. That is the makeup look, clean skin, fake sweatiness, plum color on the lips. Gorgeous makeup. No filling in the brows. But there is still a lot to do with the brows, pushing some hairs the wrong way, some sleek, some upwards. No color in them. Very stylish, really amazing.

In cooperation with ADVERSUS