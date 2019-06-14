Bottega Veneta Women’s And Men’s Pre Spring 2020

The pieces seamlessly connect with the past collections: they weave together, expanding both choice and the language of the house. It is precise, considered, elevated.

Fabrics are fluid, the attitude is one of tenderness. Refabrications of silhouettes lend them a new softness, in keeping with the season. Shapes are eased, relaxed, they are malleable, held against the body without tension. Quilting – a technique used to punctuate the collections – becomes micro-scale, or is applied to liquid crepe de chine. Tactility and warmth is proposed in quilted biker jackets and light shirtdresses.

Easiness translates directly to accessories: inspired the dynamic immediacy of the Pouch, introduced for Spring 2019 and created from a single seamless piece of Bottega Veneta intrecciato leather. New styles are like gestures of material, with subtlety flaunted through their very architecture. Simplicity and purity offer a strength of statement.

The colour palette is light, warm: sandstone neutrals, shades of tan, harmonious black and white alongside natural hues of pistachio, limoncello and sage green.

Knits connect to intrecciato – it is something constructed from itself. Entirely knitted dresses are sensitively draped against the skin, while the notion of weaving is scaled to macro with necklines of garments crossing at the heart. Knitwear – like leather, an area of Bottega Veneta expertise – is also at the heart of menswear, alongside robust, classic outerwear in luxurious fabrics with high-performance technical detailing – pragmatism, practicality and strength. Those shapes and concepts cross between both genders, underscoring a synergy and connection between the identity of each. They share an intuitive sense of the real reason for clothes – functional, to dress oneself – while also offering a distinct, individual luxury synonymous with Bottega Veneta.

Graphic shapes are softened by the act of cutting and the process of weaving – both in clothes and accessories. These feel inherent to the ideology of Bottega Veneta, part of the house’s discourse. Here, they are used to establish and emphasize a fresh vocabulary.