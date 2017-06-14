BOSS Spring/Summer 2015 Campaign

An energetic expression of the new BOSS spirit: the Spring/Summer 2015 campaign, devised by BOSS Womenswear

Artistic Director Jason Wu, shows another side to his multi-faceted vision for the iconic brand.

Photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, with styling by Joe McKenna and choreography by Stephen Galloway, the Spring/Summer 2015 campaign features model and actress Abbey Lee Kershaw, and the classical violinist Charlie Siem as the new embodiments of the BOSS ethos.

Both stars were chosen for their attitude and character, the life they can bring to the BOSS collections for both men and women. Abbey Lee wears key looks from Jason Wu’s sophomore runway show for BOSS, while Charlie sports a selection of tailoring epitomizing the modern elegance and dynamic spirit that is synonymous with the BOSS man.

The BOSS fashion house’s DNA – superlative tailoring, quintessentially masculine sartorial style and a womenswear collection infused with compelling elements of androgyny – are best expressed through the clothes themselves, showcased in images as sleek, chic and rigorous as Jason Wu’s designs. “No extraneous graphics, no set. It’s about the very essence of the woman and the man,” states Artistic Director Jason Wu of the arresting spring imagery.

“Both Charlie and Abbey Lee have something more – something else. They are unique, and talented – but also a personality. With BOSS, that’s all important. Style comes from the attitude of the wearer.” This Spring/Summer campaign reasserts and re-states the fundamental codes of the brand: minimal, precise and razorsharp. The hallmarks of the new BOSS.