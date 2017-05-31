Arrival of the PARIS COSMOPOLITE 2016/17 Métiers d’art collection in boutiques

The PARIS COSMOPOLITE 2016/17 Métiers d’art collection celebrates the virtuosity of CHANEL’s Métiers d’art. Highly elaborated embroideries, sophisticated sunray pleats, ostrich and marabou feathers all reflect the finesse of the petites mains who work in the ateliers.

Dressed in silhouettes from the PARIS COSMOPOLITE 2016/17 Métiers d’art collection, the models Vittoria Ceretti and Natalie Westling stride down the corridors of the Ritz Paris, and partake in a game of chess in one of the luxury hotel’s suites.

Elegant, feminine and extremely Parisian, the collection offers new variations of the iconic CHANEL jacket: it comes adorned with sequins, with faux pearls, crystals, flowers in tweed or leather, jewelled buttons and patterns made from multi-coloured woollen threads. The evening dresses in organza, chiffon and silk tulle are preciously embellished with little bows in satin or velvet, embroidered crystal mesh, sequins or ruffles in frayed denim.

Discover the collection in boutiques from May 29th 2017.