Andrew GN Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2018 2019

The Andrew Gn Fall Winter 2018 2019 Fashion Collection is extremely elegant and chic. The catwalk show opens with a black crepe A-line dress with gold thread embroidery, eyelet ruffles and grosgrain ribbons at the cuffs. The materials in this collection are precious and the whole collection is characterized by sculpted ruffles and embroideries. The silk organza blouse is embellished with hand-frayed plissé.

The collection contains gorgeous evening gowns. Every creation is a piece of art with rich details and beautiful colors. The fashion shows is closed by a white evening gown with a sculpted ruffle, a black velvet flower corsage and ribbons.

Charlotte Mesman for Trendystyle Hong Kong In cooperation with ADVERSUS