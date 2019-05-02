Acne Studios Women’s Spring/Summer 2019

“This collection is a portrait of a dancer in four acts. We follow her from rehearsal to performance, and from off-duty to a night out. I was interested in how dancers wear clothes both to enhance their movement and to express character. It is a mode of dressing that to me feels modern.”

– Jonny Johansson, Creative Director

Fit and fluidity: a wardrobe of garments worn for function, expression and pleasure. Little leather vests have rib knit backs, while a leather bandeau holds the body. Sheer jersey layers sit close, while a full linen skirt has ease.

Knitted bodies have seamless construction, worn under sheer slip dresses. Long sleeve jersey dresses have grace and ease of movement. Blouses, linen dresses and jumpsuits have romantic volume and folkloric detailing, contrasted with patches of ballet posters and graphics.

Sheer jersey tanks are trimmed with bands of crochet knit and tassel fringing. Wide pants are belted high, while plissé trousers add a juxtaposition of texture. Little jersey blazers are the perfect everyday layer, as are long line linen trenches. Sheer shirts and ballet graphic T-shirts finish the look.

A hooded anorak is in crinkled suede, as is a long artisan’s coat. Plissé tops and trousers add to the layering.

Traditional drawings of grand opera houses are printed onto long coats and shirt dresses. Images of Swan Lake appear on a gold lurex sweater. A swan print decorates a tuxedo jacket and pleated trousers, while a black tuxedo is embellished with crystals in a swan pattern. Low heels are as if wrapped in fabric, some using the prints of the collection, while sneakers are hyper functional. Bags are constructed as if from handkerchiefs.